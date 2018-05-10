Following the commitment of 2018 five-star guard Romeo Langford to Indiana - the cherry on top of the No. 7 class nationally - Bossi argues that recruiting momentum could continue for IU into 2019.

If Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi is correct, the fun times are just getting started in Bloomington.

"While recruiting at Indiana never quite hit rock bottom under Tom Crean, there is no doubt that the Hoosiers had slipped during his final years- especially locally," Bossi wrote in a column Thursday. "Consider this - after landing 4 four-star or better prospects from the state of Indiana in the class of 2012, Crean landed just one of 23 four-star or better prospects (five-star James Blackmon in 2014) who played their high school ball in the state between 2013 and 2017.

"That's simply not acceptable in Bloomington, and in his first year Archie Miller has gone about changing that. Miller landed perhaps the most celebrated Indiana high schooler of the Rivals.com era in No. 6 overall Romeo Langford. Just as important, though, he locked up four-star locals Robert Phinisee and Damezi Anderson.

"Not only did Miller start to build a fence around the state, he went next door to Ohio to land a top 50 talent in Jerome Hunter and out of region to land Rivals150 power forward Jake Forrester.

"Perhaps most impressive about all of this is that Miller was able to do so while laying the foundation to back up 2018's No. 7 class with another terrific class in 2019. The Hoosiers likely lead for five-star in-state big man Trayce Jackson-Davis."

Jackson-Davis visited IU several times over the last year. He averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY.

He holds offers from Purdue and Michigan State among others.

"They are right in the thick of it for another Hoosier State product in top 35 forward Keion Brooks and they've gotten themselves in the mix with other big-name players such as five-star forward Trendon Watford and top 35 point guard D.J. Carton, among others," Bossi continued. "Miller still has to seal the deal on some of these guys, but judging by his 2018 success and the early groundwork in 2019, the Hoosiers appear to be amid a recruiting resurgence that will have staying power."

Brooks averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Fort Wayne North Side as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and second team All-State honors from the Associated Press and USA TODAY. He also holds offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and North Carolina among others.

Watford averaged 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 blocked shots and 1.7 steals per game as a junior, leading Mountain Brook to its second consecutive Class 7A title and earning the state's Mr. Basketball honors. He also holds offers from Alabama, Memphis,Vanderbilt and Kansas among others.

Both prospects visited Indiana over the last calendar year. Brooks visited both for a two-day unofficial visit and the IU-Michigan State game, while Watford and his family visited when his sister played in a volleyball tournament hosted by the Hoosiers.

**Read Bossi's full column here**