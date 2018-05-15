Bossi was asked by a fan if he sees Jackson-Davis committing "soon" or will the recruitment spill into the fall.

IU continues to stand in good shape for one of its top 2019 targets.

"I actually thought that Trayce Jackson-Davis was on the verge of committing – to Indiana – back during the beginning of the winter after multiple visits to Bloomington," Bossi wrote. "The Hoosiers are still the best bet to land the five-star big man, but as far as I can tell he is in no real rush to make a decision.

"My feel at this point is that Jackson-Davis wouldn’t surprise anybody if he made a June commitment, but I don’t anticipate that he would do so without taking at least a few more unofficial visits. If he doesn’t set any of those soon with places like Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State or UCLA among others, then it could go into the late summer or early fall.

"The bottom line here is that I still see Indiana as the team to beat, regardless of a when a decision goes down."

TheHoosier.com caught up with Jackson-Davis this spring at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit event in Indianapolis. He's playing for Indy Heat - alongside 2019 Fort Wayne North Side four-star forward Keion Brooks (6-8, 200 pounds, No. 35 player nationally) - averaging 18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game through 12 contests.

"They want to keep the in-state players," he said of IU. "That's a big key.

"They're recruiting me the hardest since I'm so close to them. They're trying really hard to get me and I'm just enjoying the process."

Jackson-Davis averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY.

