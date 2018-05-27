Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Indiana's loaded 2018 recruiting class continues to garner attention from around the conference. Head coach Archie Miller put together the top class in the Big Ten and the No. 7 class nationally, according to Rivals.com. That group is headlined by New Albany five-star signee Romeo Langford, who was tabbed the Big Ten's top incoming freshman by The News-Gazette.

"While it would have been the ultimate troll move to commit anywhere but Indiana in front of a gym packed with Hoosiers fans, Langford chose to stay home," the publication wrote. "He'll be a day one starter for Archie Miller and then take his talents to the NBA (already projected top 5 pick in 2019) after one season." Pickerington (Ohio) North four-star forward Jerome Hunter also cracked the publication's list of top incoming newcomers, checking in at No. 7. "Hunter had offers from six other Big Ten schools — Illinois included — before choosing the Hoosiers," the publication wrote. "The 6-7, 195-pound wing fits the profile Archie Miller likes, which is fairly evident when you consider fellow 2018 signees Damezi Anderson (6-6, 175) and Jake Forrester (6-8, 215)." Indiana and Maryland were the only two programs to land multiple players on the list. Additionally, the publication broke down the league's top potential dark horse contributors. IU signees Damezi Anderson and Rob Phinisee both made that list.