BORDEN, Ind. -- Though no new developments have emerged, Indiana remains eager to resume its series with Kentucky.

"There's really no news on that other than I'd really like to get that series back on," Indiana Athletics Director Fred Glass said at the On The Road With The Hoosiers event at Huber's Orchard and Winery May 30. "We've had some very preliminary conversations with Kentucky."

The sticking point in those talks in previous years was the format of the series itself.

According to a letter obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by the Bloomington Herald-Times in 2012, a letter from Glass to Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart showed Kentucky had rejected Indiana's four-year proposal of playing two games at Lucas Oil Stadium, followed by a game at Rupp Arena in Lexington and a game at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Glass previously told reporters at last summer's On The Road With The Hoosiers event at Huber's that he was willing to make compromises on some of those principles and work with Kentucky to get the series back on track.

The Hoosiers and the Wildcats faced off the in the second round of the 2016 NCAA tournament and the Sweet Sixteen of the 2012 NCAA tournament but haven't played one another during the regular season since the 2011-12 campaign, when IU toppled No. 1 Kentucky 73-72 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by forward Christian Watford at Assembly Hall.

Prior to series ending in 2012, the two schools had met annually since the 1969-70 season. Including postseason results, Kentucky leads the all-time series between the two programs 30-19 according to collegebasketballreference.com.

One connection that could work in Indiana's favor in returning the series from its hiatus is the relationship between IU head coach Archie Miller and Kentucky head coach John Calipari.

Miller and Calipari have known each other since Miller was a child, and Calipari is close with the entire Miller family. Indiana assistant coaches Bruiser Flint and Ed Schilling have also worked for Calipari in the past.

Whatever it takes, Glass is confident the series will resume.

"I"m optimistic we'll get something worked out," Glass said. "Hopefully we'll get something worked out, but there's nothing to report on that right now."