The Indiana basketball program came into the final week of the regular season with two home games and sitting tied for second in the Big Ten. Following Tuesday night's 90-68 home loss to Iowa, Indiana dropped down to a tie for fifth in the league. Now after Wednesday's results Indiana is currently in a tie for third.

Indiana sits at 20-10 and 11-8 in Big Ten play with one game remaining, Sunday at home against Michigan.

There are currently 10 games remaining on the schedule across the Big Ten season and Indiana now needs a few situations to happen to secure a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

With a bundled Big Ten, Indiana could theoretically finish anywhere from second to ninth in the league.

Maryland and Northwestern results hold a lot of weight that could cause Indiana to rise or drop depending on other results. Both teams lost on Wednesday night, creating even more potential scenarios.

Here are some scenarios that would lead Indiana to multiple different spots heading into the Big Ten Tournament: