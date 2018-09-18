Ticker
Indiana Basketball Podcast: Recruiting Roundup, Sept. 18

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

TheHoosier.com's Jordan Wells updates the latest on IU's 2019, 2020 and 2021 targets, including visit notes, updated 2020 Rivals rankings and more.

That podcast is embedded below.


----

