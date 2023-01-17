Indiana Basketball: Players only meeting ahead of Wisconsin sparked win
Indiana is coming off of a win against No. 18 Wisconsin and it was in large part due to the days leading up to Saturday's win.
Following three straight losses to open up January, Indiana faced a struggling Wisconsin team in Assembly Hall -- both teams needing a win.
On Tuesday during his weekly radio show, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said that senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and others led a players-only meeting leading into the Wisconsin game.
"Guys were a little more engaged and embarrassed with the way we were playing. You can't have games that way if you want to stay in the hunt," Woodson said. "Trayce is our leader. He's four years in and he's done it at high level... They had a team meeting (before Wisconsin), coaches weren't allowed and I'm fine with that."
That led to an 18-point win over the Badgers and Indiana getting back in the win column.
Indiana had a 21-point first half lead before Iowa raced back and outscored the Hoosiers by 23 en route to a two-point win. Then, Indiana got down by 17 points in the first half to Northwestern at home and then had an 19-point loss to Penn State.
"We watched a lot of film and you have to display it in practice. Practice was heated last week. We have to keep guys engaged more," Woodson said. "I've always thought if you practice well you’ll play well once you get in th ball game... Last week, we really pushed to get off this slide. You lose three games, guys start looking over their shoulder and questioning themselves."
Mike Woodson hasn't been shy about singling out individual players if their play has been slacking. He's done it both publicly and behind closed doors, but at the end of the day, he's made it known he's always going to have their backs.
"You know, as a coach, when I'm challenging players, you know, sometimes it makes them a little uneasy and get that," Woodson said postgame after IU's win over Wisconsin. "But at the end of the day, they have to understand that I'm in their corner and I need them to perform at a high level. It isn’t personal, but it's culture; what I call it."
Indiana travels to Illinois on Thursday, who have won four games in a row by an average of 15.8 points per game.
