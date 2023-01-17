Indiana is coming off of a win against No. 18 Wisconsin and it was in large part due to the days leading up to Saturday's win.

Following three straight losses to open up January, Indiana faced a struggling Wisconsin team in Assembly Hall -- both teams needing a win.

On Tuesday during his weekly radio show, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said that senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and others led a players-only meeting leading into the Wisconsin game.

"Guys were a little more engaged and embarrassed with the way we were playing. You can't have games that way if you want to stay in the hunt," Woodson said. "Trayce is our leader. He's four years in and he's done it at high level... They had a team meeting (before Wisconsin), coaches weren't allowed and I'm fine with that."

That led to an 18-point win over the Badgers and Indiana getting back in the win column.