It was dedicated over the May 12 weekend - Langford autographed both a basketball and a rendering of the court - in front of a crowd of around 20 people, according to the Courier-Journal .

Before he even steps foot on IU's campus, the No. 6 player nationally has had a court named after him in his hometown of New Albany.

"It's not really something I like dreamed about when I was a kid growing up; never thought about owning my own court or anything like that," Langford said at the event. "But I am thankful and blessed that they thought about me out of everybody.

"Just a high school kid from New Albany."

Langford clearly means a lot to the community. The 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball and McDonald's All-American averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record.

Over his prep career, he poured in a total of 3,002 points, which earned him the No. 4 spot in the state's all-time rankings. He led New Albany to a career record of 100-10 overall in his four seasons at the school, including the AAAA state title in 2016.

"Obviously here in New Albany we think the world of him, and you all think the world of him," New Albany head coach Jim Shannon told the crowd.

"It's really not about his basketball talents we're looking at," Floyd County Parks and Recreation Superintendent Roger Jeffers told WLKY. "It's more of his off-the-field talents that he has.

"He's just a humble kid that's really grown up in the community, had lots of followers. We hope this basketball court will be a place where kids can come to.

"Floyd County parks board had some discussion on it, and some thought he was too young. But the bottom line is kids like this don't come along every day."

The court will officially be opened on July 14.