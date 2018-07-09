Ticker
Indiana Basketball: NBA Summer League Notebook

Former IU forward Troy Williams (0) is one of six Hoosiers competing in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League this month.
Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports Images

The Las Vegas NBA Summer League tipped off July 6 and runs through July 17.

Here's a look at how the six former IU standouts participating in this year's event have fared through the first three days of competition.


OG Anunoby - Toronto Raptors

• 9 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal in 27 minutes as a starter in a 90-77 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on July 6. Shot 3 for 11 from the field, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range.

• 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists in 26 minutes as a starter in a 103-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on July 8. Shot 5 of 15 from the floor, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range.

Highlights of Anunoby's performance against the Timberwolves can be seen in the embedded media player below.

James Blackmon Jr. - Milwaukee Bucks

• 2 points and 3 rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench in a 90-63 win over the Detroit Pistons on July 6. Both points came from a 2 for 2 effort at the free throw line as he missed all six of his shots from the field.

• 7 points and 3 assists in 16 minutes off the bench in an 81-78 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on July 8. Shot 2 of 8 from the floor, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range.

Thomas Bryant - Washington Wizards

• 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks in 27 minutes as a starter in a 72-59 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 6. Shot 2 of 6 from the field and missed both of his 3-point attempts.

• 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists in 32 minutes as a starter in a 95-90 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on July 8. Shot 9 for 11 from the floor and made 2 of 3 free throws.

• "On Sunday, Bryant played more like the guy who made the all-NBA G League first team last year as a rookie," wrote Washington Post Wizards Beat Writer Candace Buckner in her Five Takeaways from the July 8 contest.

Robert Johnson - Atlanta Hawks

• No stats recorded in a 91-89 loss to the New York Knicks on July 7.

• 7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in an 85-68 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on July 8.

Christian Watford - Memphis Grizzlies

• No stats recorded in a 73-70 loss to the Detroit Pistons on July 7.

• 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in 8 minutes off the bench in an 86-56 loss to the Orlando Magic on July 8.

Troy Williams - New York Knicks

• 17 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in 16 minutes off the bench in a 91-89 win over the Atlanta Hawks on July 7.

• 8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal in 18 minutes off the bench in a 90-85 loss to the Utah Jazz on July 8.

Monday's Viewing Guide: 

• Raptors vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

• Wizards vs. 76ers, 5:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

• Bucks vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

