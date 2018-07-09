Indiana Basketball: NBA Summer League Notebook
The Las Vegas NBA Summer League tipped off July 6 and runs through July 17.
Here's a look at how the six former IU standouts participating in this year's event have fared through the first three days of competition.
OG Anunoby - Toronto Raptors
• 9 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal in 27 minutes as a starter in a 90-77 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on July 6. Shot 3 for 11 from the field, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range.
• 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists in 26 minutes as a starter in a 103-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on July 8. Shot 5 of 15 from the floor, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range.
Highlights of Anunoby's performance against the Timberwolves can be seen in the embedded media player below.
James Blackmon Jr. - Milwaukee Bucks
• 2 points and 3 rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench in a 90-63 win over the Detroit Pistons on July 6. Both points came from a 2 for 2 effort at the free throw line as he missed all six of his shots from the field.
• 7 points and 3 assists in 16 minutes off the bench in an 81-78 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on July 8. Shot 2 of 8 from the floor, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range.
Thomas Bryant - Washington Wizards
• 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks in 27 minutes as a starter in a 72-59 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 6. Shot 2 of 6 from the field and missed both of his 3-point attempts.
• 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists in 32 minutes as a starter in a 95-90 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on July 8. Shot 9 for 11 from the floor and made 2 of 3 free throws.
• "On Sunday, Bryant played more like the guy who made the all-NBA G League first team last year as a rookie," wrote Washington Post Wizards Beat Writer Candace Buckner in her Five Takeaways from the July 8 contest.
Reward the big man! @nolimittb31 finishes the break. #WizSummer #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/MNtPJMzP70— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 8, 2018
Robert Johnson - Atlanta Hawks
• No stats recorded in a 91-89 loss to the New York Knicks on July 7.
• 7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in an 85-68 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on July 8.
Put 'em on skates ⛸ pic.twitter.com/aaLs7t5g2S— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 6, 2018
Christian Watford - Memphis Grizzlies
• No stats recorded in a 73-70 loss to the Detroit Pistons on July 7.
• 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in 8 minutes off the bench in an 86-56 loss to the Orlando Magic on July 8.
Troy Williams - New York Knicks
• 17 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist in 16 minutes off the bench in a 91-89 win over the Atlanta Hawks on July 7.
• 8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal in 18 minutes off the bench in a 90-85 loss to the Utah Jazz on July 8.
This Troy Williams guy is real effective in transition pic.twitter.com/lbVQ7SEk7v— The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) July 9, 2018
Monday's Viewing Guide:
• Raptors vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.
• Wizards vs. 76ers, 5:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.
• Bucks vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
