After workouts with multiple NBA teams, IU junior forward Juwan Morgan chose to return to school for his senior season.

Morgan made the most of his time - the decision came the day before the deadline May 30 deadline for early entrants - and the experience proved valuable.

"I learned that it takes a lot more than just being able to get through a workout to get to the next level," Morgan told CBS Sports 1430 AM's Kent Sterling on Wednesday. "I just learned all the different things that teams would want, and ways to better my game and better myself."

The Waynesville, Mo., native began the season at power forward before moving to center after then-sophomore forward De'Ron Davis ruptured his achilles in January. Davis' eventual return to full strength and the addition of grad transfer forward Evan Fitzner should, in theory, allow Morgan to return to playing his more natural position of power forward and perhaps small forward at times.

Hypothetically, it would also allow him to play more on the wing, something he said NBA teams want to see him do with greater consistency.

"The main thing all three teams told me was that shooting and being comfortable on the wing was something I needed to do at a better rate," Morgan said. "They said that I had all the tools to play at the next level, especially because they love versatility now, but they said being comfortable on the wing was the biggest thing."



Prior to into the pre-draft process, Morgan received advice from former classmate and IU forward OG Anunoby, who was chosen No. 23 overall in last summer's NBA Draft recently completed his rookie season with the Toronto Raptors.

"He told me to just not worry about being the best one out there, but do exactly what I've done in every workout I've ever had and just to be comfortable out there," Morgan said.

Morgan confirmed the goal of participating in the pre-draft process was to gain as much information as possible to put him in the best position for next summer's NBA Draft.

The thorough manner of gathering that feedback is something Indiana head coach Archie Miller believes will be consistent in college basketball moving forward.

"All these guys are going to have choices from this point forward. This going to become a common theme in college basketball," Miller said at Wednesday evening's On The Road With The Hoosiers event at Huber's Orchard & Winery in Borden, Ind. "It's going to be a theme of which these kids are going to give themselves an opportunity for more time and for more information, as long as it takes them to get it. Open lines of communication are important and that accurate information are always being shared."

Miller commended Morgan and his family for that same transparency throughout the process. During those same conversations, Miller said the "overwhelming theme" in Morgan ultimately deciding to come back was the opportunity to come back to IU as a senior, the opportunity impact the program, his improvement and the stage he wanted to be on.

Miller said now it's on the coaching staff to put Morgan in position to enjoy both team and individual success over the next year.

"For our staff in general, we want Juwan to be in a situation that, one, he's contending for a great season with the team but two, having an opportunity to get drafted," Miller said. "That's his goal, and we're going to work very hard like we do with all of our guys to put him in a situation where he can be successful."

Click here to listen to Morgan's full interview with Sterling.