Jackson-Davis continues to be one of the most dominant forwards in the entire country. In the game at Minnesota last night, the senior forward broke the all-time Indiana blocked shots record and is currently sitting at a total of 233 career blocked shots.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been added to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, the publication announced on Thursday.

The preseason All-American joins Tim Duncan (Wake Forest) as the only players over the last 30 seasons of Division I men’s college basketball to average 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game in a season.

His 3.2 blocks per contest rank third in the NCAA and first among high-major players. TJD is the only player under 6’10 to rank in the top 15. The Greenwood native is seventh nationally with 55 total blocked shots this season.

On Dec. 17, Jackson-Davis blocked a career-best nine shots at Kansas, the most ever by a Jayhawk opponent and the highest single-game block total by any player in college basketball this season. He has blocked at least four shots in seven games this season and has recorded 12-straight multi-block games this season.

Jackson-Davis is averaging 10.8 rebounds per contest, with 7.7 coming on the defensive end of the floor. He is eighth nationally (second in the Big Ten) in total rebounds per game and 10th (second) in defensive rebounds per outing. His career-high 24 rebounds against Northwestern (Jan. 8) tied Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky) for the most rebounds in a game this year. He has produced two of the 12 20-rebound games across the country this season. Over his last six games, TJD is averaging 15.3 rebounds per game.

The reigning Big Ten Player of the Week has secured nine double-doubles this season, good for 19th in the country. Jackson-Davis has produced three 20-10 games and four 15-15 games this season.

Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers will be back on the floor against Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 28 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.