Indiana Basketball: Mailbag with Rivals national analyst Travis Graf
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana basketball began its offseason workouts this week and look ahead to an important offseason. With expectations at their highest in nearly a decade, Mike Woodson and Indiana look to build on a 2021-22 season that included an NCAA Tournament berth.
The Hoosiers have been the winners of the offseason thus far, landing 2022 five-star Malik Reneau late in the recruiting period and also return four starters, including Race Thompson for his covid season and Trayce Jackson-Davis for another year.
With all of the talent on the roster and now experience mixed with young talent, national media is very bullish on Indiana this season -- most writing them in as the preseason favorites to win the Big Ten.
We check in with Rivals national analyst Travis Graf to discuss all things Indiana basketball, recruiting and more in our first installment of our offseason monthly mailbag.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news