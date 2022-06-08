Indiana Basketball: Mailbag with Rivals national analyst Travis Graf

Indiana basketball began its offseason workouts this week and look ahead to an important offseason. With expectations at their highest in nearly a decade, Mike Woodson and Indiana look to build on a 2021-22 season that included an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Hoosiers have been the winners of the offseason thus far, landing 2022 five-star Malik Reneau late in the recruiting period and also return four starters, including Race Thompson for his covid season and Trayce Jackson-Davis for another year.

With all of the talent on the roster and now experience mixed with young talent, national media is very bullish on Indiana this season -- most writing them in as the preseason favorites to win the Big Ten.

We check in with Rivals national analyst Travis Graf to discuss all things Indiana basketball, recruiting and more in our first installment of our offseason monthly mailbag.