For the first time since 2013-14, the Indiana men’s basketball program has led the Big Ten Conference in attendance and finished 8th in the country with 273,721 fans clicking the turnstiles at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in 17 home games. IU averaged 16,101 fans per contest and listed a capacity of 17,222 during 12 regular season matchups and two preseason exhibitions.





“Our program is grateful to the many fans who make up Hoosier Nation,” said second-year Coach Mike Woodson. “I’ve never wavered from my belief that we have the best fans in the country. I’ve been a part of this program since 1976 and we are blessed to have one of the most loyal and supportive fan bases in college basketball year in and year out.”





In Woodson’s first season in 2021-22, IU finished 9th in the country and 2nd in the league giving IU top 10 finishes in consecutive years for the first time since 2016 and 2017. This year, the Hoosiers were the Big Ten leader in fans drawn for the first time since 2014.





Since the facility opened in 1971-72, IU has finished among the top 10 programs 39 times and led the Big Ten in that category 23 times. The Hoosiers led the nation in attendance at 16,892 during its undefeated national championship season in 1976. IU’s highest average total came in 2012-13 when 17,412 attended 19 home games for a team which was ranked No. 1 in the country the majority of the season and won the Big Ten outright title. The Hoosiers rated 5th nationally in attendance that year.