Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports Images

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas featured six former Hoosiers amongst the competition. Although the tournament itself won't wrap up until Tuesday, five of those six and their respective teams have already been eliminated. Here's a look at how each former IU standout fared or has fared to this point.

OG Anunoby - Toronto Raptors

• Averaged 15.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game as a starter in four games. • In tournament play, he scored 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting from the floor along with 4 rebounds in a Round 1 win over the Denver Nuggets. The Raptors chose to rest Anunoby in each of their next two games, an 87-84 Round 2 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets and an 82-68 quarterfinals loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. • Toronto finished with a 2-4 overall record. Highlights of Anunoby's 22-point effort against the Nuggets can be seen below.

James Blackmon Jr. - Milwaukee Bucks

• Averaged 3.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game off the bench across three contests. He did not play in the Bucks' 83-75 Round 1 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs nor their 91-89 Round 2 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in tournament play. • Milwaukee finished with a 2-3 overall record.

Thomas Bryant - Washington Wizards

• Averaged 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game as a starter across 3 contests. Also shot 59 percent from the field and contributed 2.0 blocks per game. • Scored 8 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor and added 7 rebounds in the Wizards' 89-74 Round 1 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in tournament play. • Washington finished with a 1-4 overall record.

Robert Johnson - Atlanta Hawks

• Averaged 8.6 points in 16.6 minutes per game across 5 contests (1 start). Also shot 40 percent from the field, including 35.3 percent from 3-point range. • In tournament play, scored 5 points and made his only 2 shot attempts in 3 minutes off the bench in the Hawks' 107-101 Round 1 win over the Indiana Pacers. Additionally, he scored 11 points in 30 minutes starting at shooting guard in the Hawks' 95-69 Round 2 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. • Atlanta finished with a 3-3 overall record.

Christian Watford - Memphis Grizzlies

• Averaged 1.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7 minutes per game off the bench across two contests. • Though the Grizzlies have reached the Las Vegas NBA Summer League semifinals, Watford has not seen playing time since logging 6 minutes off the bench in Memphis' 94-80 loss to the Sacramento Kings in its final group play game on July 10. • Memphis is currently 4-2 overall.

Troy Williams - New York Knicks