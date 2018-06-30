Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Former IU standout Thomas Bryant is looking for a new professional home.

According to multiple reports, the former IU forward has been released from the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Lakers waiving Thomas Bryant - not entirely expected but also not a surprise based on the salary cap numbers," Bleacher Report Lakers writer Eric Pincus said on Twitter. "Did well for them in the G-League.

"Could have guaranteed him and included him in a trade if they needed extra space, instead chose [Ivica] Zubac apparently."

Bryant was originally selected in the second round (No. 42 overall) in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, then was traded to the Lakers and signed with the Los Angeles squad.

He only played in 15 total games for the Lakers, averaging 4.8 minutes and 1.5 points per game.

The Lakers assigned him to their G League affiliate, South Bay, where he averaged 19.7 points and 7.4 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game, earning first team All-G League honors.

Bryant was named a McDonald's All-American in the 2015 class, then played two seasons for Indiana, averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore to earn third team All-Big Ten honors.

