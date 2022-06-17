Indiana Basketball: Key takeaways from Big Ten slate reveal

The Big Ten Conference revealed the slate of opponents Indiana will face in league play this upcoming season on Thursday. While we're still waiting for a finalized schedule complete with dates and tip times, plenty of interesting nuggets arise from the announced home & away splits. Here's a look at some of the more intriguing takeaways from the Hoosiers' first look to Big Ten basketball in 2022-23.

Indiana avoids the Kohl Center

Although a 17-point turnaround against Michigan and late-game heroics from now-Cincinnati Bearcat Rob Phinisee against Purdue helped end 9-game losing skids to each respective team, Indiana still failed to exercise their largest demon since 1998 this past year. Last season, IU traveled to Wisconsin for a matchup with the Badgers on a chilly early-December night. Leading 42-25 at half, the Hoosiers were poised to win their first game in Madison in 18 tries. Coming out of half, however, Indiana fell flat and ultimately dropped the contest to extend the streak to 19 straight results. Looking ahead to this season, Indiana won't have to worry about trying to snap the streak as Wisconsin is one of three opponents the Hoosiers only meet at home. Nebraska and Ohio State join Wisconsin as the other opponents Indiana will only see in Assembly Hall this winter. Indiana swept the season series with the Huskers in '21-'22 and split the series with the Buckeyes, the win coming at home in dominant fashion back in January. Surely IU would've loved the opportunity to shake another monkey off their back and they certainly appear to have the talent to do it, but alas, it will have to wait for another year.

Favorable away-only slate should help inflate road win total

When tournament time rolled around this past March, two of the main talking points surrounding Indiana's resume was their lack of true road victories and 9-11 record in conference play. Of the 11 true road matchups IU faced last season, IU came out the victor in just 3 of those contests. Indiana will be expecting to win more games away from home this season, and they seem to have drawn a group of away-only opponents that could help to increase that total from last season. Maryland, Minnesota, and Penn State are the three teams Indiana will only see away from the friendly confines in '22-'23. The Hoosiers held a combined 5-1 record over the squads last year, and although the one loss was on the road to the Nittany Lions, it was proven to be uncharacteristic with a 17-point drubbing in the return game. Road games in the Big Ten are never a given, so they shouldn't be overlooked by any means. However, if this IU team is serious about making the noise they claim to be, they should be taking care of business in these matchups.

Home-away matchups chock-full of litmus tests