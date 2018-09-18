Indiana senior forward Juwan Morgan discussed Romeo Langford, going through the NBA pre-draft process this spring and more during his appearance Monday on Andy Katz's March Madness 365 podcast. Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

Indiana senior forward Juwan Morgan on Monday joined March Madness 365, a podcast hosted by NCAA.com's Andy Katz, for a brief preview of the upcoming season. Highlights of the conversation are transcribed below:

On his impressions of Romeo Langford

"I believe all of the hype. Not even that, it's his scoring ability, his ability to be a factor on the court in every single way on both ends of the floor, and that goes for all the new guys coming in as well."

On how he and Langford will co-exist

"I don't think that will be problem, ever. Whoever is having the better game will be the focal point, and that's just fine with me."

On the one aspect of his game that improved the most between his sophomore and junior season

"I would say it was my mindset. I had the skills, but it was just actually accepting the role and doing something with it. I think that was the biggest thing."

On what he learned about himself from going through the NBA pre-draft process

"I learned I have to eat better. I learned what it takes to get to the league is a lot more than what meets the eye. It's a huge mental battle as far as working on your body, making sure you're always recovering, making sure you're body's healthy, good to go, things like that."

On which players will surprise some people this year

"Justin (Smith), Evan (Fitzner), Race (Thompson) and Al (Durham) will be the biggest surprises. Their whole mindset is different coming into the game. Evan, it being his first year (with us), but from what we learned about him through watching his workouts with us and what we saw in him before at St. Mary's, he'll surprise a lot of people with how hard he's working and how he's changing his game so he will be able to fit in with the system we're running."

Indiana will make the NCAA Tournament if...

"There is no if. We will."