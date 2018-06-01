Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

The top 2019 players in Indiana will compete in a pair of All-Star games this weekend.

The junior All-Stars will face the Kentucky junior All-Stars at Louisville Trinity this Saturday, then Sunday at Ben Davis in Indianapolis.

However, a pair of noteworthy names for IU fans will not be in-attendance, at least on Saturday at Trinity.

Both Center Grove five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Fort Wayne North Side four-star forward Keion Brooks are participating in the Team USA Men's U18 training camp this weekend.