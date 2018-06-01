Indiana Basketball: Junior All-Stars Face Kentucky This Weekend
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The top 2019 players in Indiana will compete in a pair of All-Star games this weekend.
The junior All-Stars will face the Kentucky junior All-Stars at Louisville Trinity this Saturday, then Sunday at Ben Davis in Indianapolis.
However, a pair of noteworthy names for IU fans will not be in-attendance, at least on Saturday at Trinity.
Both Center Grove five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Fort Wayne North Side four-star forward Keion Brooks are participating in the Team USA Men's U18 training camp this weekend.
Good luck this weekend @usabasketball @KeionB_12 hard work paying off keep grinding! #RAWHOOPS @indy_heat pic.twitter.com/OXYsgtqYl1— Keion Brooks (@keion_brooks) June 1, 2018
Good luck @TrayceJackson @usabasketball go do your thang!— Keion Brooks (@keion_brooks) June 1, 2018
32 athletes, including Brooks and Jackson-Davis, are trying to make the final roster that will be announced on June 2.
Training will then continue for the finalists from June 3 to June 7, before heading to the FIBA Americas U18 Championship from June 10-16.
Indiana is still expected to be represented in the All-Star games by some talented prospects, including Rivals150 guards Brandon Newman and Armaan Franklin.
The duo are playing together for Meanstreets on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit this spring and summer. Newman finished the spring averaging 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, including making 53-of-134 (40 percent) three-point tries, while Franklin averaged 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per tilt.
Newman has picked up recent offers from Purdue and Florida State, while Franklin holds scholarships from Xavier and Louisville among others.
IU continues to monitor both prospects and both could visit campus unofficially this summer.
Top IU football target David Bell is also on the junior roster for Indiana. The 6-2, 180-pound wideout - ranked as the No. 92 player nationally and No. 1 player in Indiana - holds scholarships from the Hoosiers, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Purdue and Penn State among others.
The girls All-Star games at Trinity and Ben Davis begin at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the boys at 4 p.m on both days.
Tickets are $10 for each game.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.