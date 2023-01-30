Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday afternoon. Additionally, Trayce Jackson-Davis was named co-player of the week from the league. Jackson-Davis splits the honors with Purdue's Zach Edey.

Big weeks for two of Indiana's key contributors have netted them weekly honors from the Big Ten.

It's the second time this season that each of the players have earned the honors. Hood-Schifino earned his first-ever freshman of the week honors on Jan. 9. Jackson-Davis is the reigning conference player of the week last week.

Indiana's week included two victories over Minnesota on Wednesday night and Ohio State on Sunday. Across the two contests, Hood-Schifino averaged 15 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2 steals on .435/.500/1.000 shooting splits. Hood-Schifino's week included one of his best games as a Hoosier, a 24-point performance and a career-high six threes versus the Buckeyes.

Jackson-Davis posted 21.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocks across the two matchups. His 25 point, 21 rebound, and six block outing against the Gophers was the first 20-20 game of any Hoosier since D.J. White in 2008. It also was the first 25-20-5 outing from a high-major player since UConn's Hasheem Thabeet in 2009.

Indiana has reached the halfway point of their season and sits at 6-4 in conference play. The Hoosiers have two more opportunities this week: Tuesday night at Maryland and Saturday afternoon versus No. 1 Purdue.