Indiana's 2018-19 non-conference schedule is moving closer to completion.

On Thursday, UC-Davis in a press release announced that it would be traveling to Indiana on Nov. 23 for a road contest against the Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The statement did not disclose a tipoff time or TV designation.

The Aggies ranked No. 129 in KenPom and No. 101 in the NCAA RPI at the end of last season.

This news comes one week after Central Arkansas announced it would be traveling to Bloomington to face IU on Dec. 19. Indiana, along with the Big Ten's other 13 programs, will play 11 non-conference contests instead of 13 beginning this year with the conference moving to a 20-game league schedule.

At this point, 10 of Indiana's expected 11 opponents are known.

Here's what Indiana's schedule looks like to this point with known dates and each team's KenPom/RPI ranking in parentheses:

Nov. 6 - Chicago State (346/338).

Nov. 14 - Marquette (53/60).

Nov. 18 - at Arkansas (44/34).

Nov. 20 - UT-Arlington (128/112).

Nov. 23 - UC-Davis (129/101).

Nov. 27 - at Duke (3/5).

Dec. 8 - Louisville (38/42).

Dec. 15 - Butler (20/39).

Dec. 19 - Central Arkansas (213/220).

Unknown dates: Montana State (270/277).

IU's season officially begins with Hoosier Hysteria on Sept. 29. The time for that event, as well as exhibition and regular season contests, will be announced at a later date.