Indiana's 2018-19 non-conference schedule is close to taking complete shape.

On Thursday, Central Arkansas in a press release announced that it would be traveling to Indiana on Dec. 19 for a road contest against the Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Bears ranked No. 213 in KenPom and No. 220 in the NCAA RP last year. To this point there's one potential opponent left to be revealed on Indiana's 2018-19 non-conference schedule following the news about Central Arkansas.

Here's what Indiana's schedule looks like to this point with each team's KenPom/RPI ranking in parentheses:

Nov. 6 - Chicago State (346/338).

Nov. 14 - Marquette (53/60).

Nov. 18 - at Arkansas (44/34).

Nov. 20 - UT-Arlington (128/112).

Nov. 27 - at Duke (3/5).

Dec. 8 - Louisville (38/42).

Dec. 15 - Butler (20/39).

Dec. 19 - Central Arkansas (213/220).

Unknown dates: UC Davis (129/101) and Montana State (270/277).

IU's season officially begins with Hoosier Hysteria on Sept. 29. The time for that event, as well as exhibition and regular season contests, will be announced at a later date.