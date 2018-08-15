Even with the return of senior forward Juwan Morgan and the addition of Rivals' No. 7 recruiting class nationally and top class in the Big Ten, Indiana is still in the middle of the pack when it comes to preseason projections according to one expert.

ESPN's Dan Murphy listed Indiana at No. 7 in its preseason Big Ten power rankings, behind Wisconsin (6), Nebraska (5), Purdue (4), Maryland (3), Michigan (2) and Michigan State (1).

Additionally, Murphy listed five-star guard and 2018 class headliner Romeo Langford as one of five players to watch this upcoming season.

"The Big Ten's most likely (and maybe only) one-and-done prospect speeds up the timeline for what's expected from second-year coach Archie Miller at Indiana," Murphy wrote. "Langford is a smooth, lengthy guard who should give the Hoosiers a scoring threat no matter where he is on the floor. He is the type of talent who can dominate any given game, and folks in Bloomington would be wise to enjoy watching him while they have the chance."

Hoosier Hysteria, which annually serves as the official tipoff to for the season, arrives in six weeks, and the regular season tips off on Nov. 6 against Chicago State.