He was only recently offered by IU in early August.

A new IU target is down to just eight schools, including the Hoosiers.

“I feel like these schools would be the best fit for me on and off of the court,” Shedrick told Rivals.com's Corey Evans about his final eight. “I do not have a timetable for a decision.

"I primarily want to go to a program where I have a good chance to develop, have a good relationship with the coaching staff and fit into their style of play.”

Shedrick told Evans he has an official visit scheduled to Xavier on Aug. 15 and an unofficial trip to Virginia set for Aug. 19.

"One of the better upside frontcourt prospects in the 2019 class, the Garner Road product made a name for himself during the second live period, impressing coaches and media alike with his versatile offensive skillset, supreme length and soft hands that he used as a rebounder and finisher," Evans wrote. "There is still some time to go before Shedrick even touches his basketball ceiling.

"Wherever he does eventually land, that program should expect a big man who will make incremental improvements throughout his career and one that can be used as a versatile piece in the half-court offense."

The three-star forward averaged 16.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game as a junior at Holly Springs.