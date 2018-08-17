Ramsey's recruitment is considered one of the more wide-open ones in the 2019 class.

Oak Hill Academy four-star guard Jahmius Ramsey revealed his list of top ten schools on Friday, which included IU, Miami, Virginia Tech, LSU, Oregon, Texas Tech, NC State, Memphis, Louisville and Florida.

IU remains in the mix for one of the top guards nationally in 2019.

“It has been really good,” Ramsey told TheHoosier.com this June, of the recruiting relationship with Indiana. “Coach is texting me every day.

"He knows I’m at this camp, but he tries not to bother me as much. I’m still learning about them, but I’m getting to know more about them.

"I think it would be a good fit.”

The four-star guard's recruitment will likely go into the spring. He has no official visits set at this time.

“I’ll commit as late as possible,” Ramsey told TheHoosier.com this June. “Yep, April. There are more schools coming in.

“I want to enjoy the process, see where everybody goes and do what is best for me.”

Ramsey averaged 15.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for Drive Nation on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit this spring and summer.

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.