"That night, on the way home, we're texting back and forth like we always do, and he said, 'Thanks coach, I really needed that at that moment to jumpstart me.' We told each other we love each other because that's the kind of relationship we have," Delaney told TheHoosier.com. "The next morning, I talked to his mom, and his mom said, 'Coach, I was rooting for you to get him all the way to the bench, get him coach, get him.' To me, that's one of the plays that defines who he is."

Rather than sulk like most players would in that situation, Franklin responded by scoring 34 points and leading Cathedral to a comeback, double-overtime 88-86 win over Howe.

Cathedral head coach Jason Delaney called timeout following that play, disappointed that one of the leaders on his team failed to make the play. And he was in Franklin's ear as he made each step toward the Irish bench.

The run was, in part, sparked by a layup that came after Cathedral guard Armaan Franklin missed a rebound.

In the city championship game against Howe last season, Howe went on a run against Indianapolis Cathedral in the third quarter which put them up by 10.

Eight months later, Franklin is the first member to commit to Indiana as a member of its 2019 class. In Franklin, Indiana is getting not only a coachable player, but someone who is versatile, humble, and hard-working.

The three-star recruit fills a variety of roles for Cathedral, with the ability to play point guard, shooting guard and small forward.

He's able to accomplish this because of his "desire" and "tenacity" to play high-level defense, according to Delaney.

"Not every guy can do that, and he enjoys the challenge, he embraces the challenge," Delaney said. "A lot of guys at that level, especially high school, are more worried about scoring points than locking someone up and playing high-quality defense."

To further illustrate that point, Delaney goes back last year's Bob Wettig Tournament in Richmond, Indiana.

Franklin and Cathedral advanced all the way to the championship game to face Indianapolis Tindley and 2018 Purdue signee Eric Hunter, a four-star recruit.

Franklin told Delaney he wanted to guard Hunter and proceeded to limit Hunter to just 15 points in the contest. Meanwhile, Franklin scored 30 of his own to help the Irish capture the tournament's championship.

"To me, that was a defining moment in his career because it just showed how great of a player he was on both ends of the floor," Delaney said.

The product on the floor is a result of hard work off of it.

Delaney praised Franklin for his effort in the school's strength and conditioning program, noting his bench press has increased 60 pounds in the last year.

"He just continues to work," Delaney said. "He's got strength. He's 6-5, so he's got that length to do a lot of different things. He can play inside, he can play outside, he can handle the ball, he can make decisions. Defensively, he can guard every position on the floor, and that's the key. You may be able to play every position offensively, but what can you guard defensively? That's what gets you on the court."

Franklin took official visits to both IU and Purdue before making his decision, with Indiana getting the former getting the last official. That visit marked a turning point, according to Delaney.

"He was able to go down there, he was able to see the other players," Delaney said. "He was impressed with Coach Schilling and the guard work they did while he was there. He build relationships specifically with Rob and Romeo, and that lasted after the visit. He was able to see the allure of IU basketball, the five banners and just show in Bloomington especially and the Southern part of the state, how those guys are treated. Being able to play on a big stage with a lot of history I think really really appealed to him. The skill development (as well).

"One of the things the IU staff kept hitting was how he has an opportunity to play early. If Romeo is one and done, that leaves a lot of minutes open at the two spot, and he's able to play the one, two and three. So there would be a lot of minutes up for grabs, and I think that was a big selling point to him."

Franklin is naturally a quiet guy. He had Delaney tweet out all of his offers, and when Delaney asked him how he wanted to make his announcement, Franklin said he simply wanted to tweet it out and be done with it.

Thus, going into Franklin's senior season, Delaney wants the new Indiana commit to become more vocal in his leadership. Franklin already leads by his actions, but Delaney wants to see him use his voice.

Just like the city tournament, Franklin has already responded.

New Indiana High School Athletic Association rules allow coaches to work with their team for two hours after school during a two-week period in September. In five-on-five action, Franklin's team hasn't lost. Yesterday, he hit a 22-foot 3-pointer and drilled a fadeaway in the post.

Delaney is also working with Franklin on his range, ball-handling, and decision-making in order to put him in position to contribute to IU a year from now.

Chances are, he'll be up to the task.

"He's just a great guy to play with," Delaney said.