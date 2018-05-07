Adding 5-star shooting guard Romeo Langford and grad transfer forward Evan Fitzner has IU inching closer to a Top 25 poll appearance.

NBC Sports' Rob Dauster on Monday updated his early preseason Top 25 heading into the 2018-19 college basketball season and listed the Hoosiers at No. 27, grouped with Michigan, Purdue, Syracuse and Cincinnati among the "five who just missed."

The rankings were updated by Dauster to reflect who programs lost, who they added and their projected starting lineups following transfers, commitments and NBA Draft declarations over the last two weeks. Indiana did not appear in the first edition of these rankings published April 2, but those rankings also did not list five programs on the fringe of cracking the Top 25.

Among Big Ten teams, only two conference squads were listed in Dauster's latest rankings. Michigan State received the highest nod at No. 13 followed by Maryland at No. 18.

The addition of Langford, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound prospect ranked as Rivals' No. 6 player nationally and No. 2 shooting guard nationally in 2018, vaulted Indiana to No. 7 in Rivals' team recruiting rankings and gave it the highest-rated class among all Big Ten teams following his verbal commitment on April 30. Fitzner, a 6-foot-10, 230-pound power forward, will be joining Indiana as a grad transfer this upcoming season after spending the previous three seasons at St. Mary's.

Indiana's position in this poll and other preseason rankings could also shift depending on junior forward Juwan Morgan, who is going through the NBA pre-draft process and will have until May 30 to decide whether he wants to keep his name from consideration for this summer's NBA Draft or return to school for his senior season.

It's also important to note that these rankings are also compiled with the start of the college basketball season still six months away, and there's still plenty that can change for programs in these rankings between now and November.

Click here to view Dauster's complete preseason Top 25.