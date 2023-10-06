It hasn't taken long for either player to make impressions on their new coaches, however:

It comes fresh on the heels of the Hoosiers' two draft picks from a year ago – Jalen Hood-Schifino, selected No. 17 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers and Trayce Jackson–Davis, selected No. 57 overall to the Golden State Warriors – are getting set to make their NBA debuts as the preseason gets underway.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana basketball is set to host it's annual Pro Day – an event that started under Mike Woodson's lead as head coach – and is expected to have all 30 NBA teams in attendance on Friday.

This year's roster features more potential NBA draft entrants following the conclusion of this offseason, with the likes Oregon transfer and 7-foot big man Kel'el Ware and five-star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako appearing on early 2024 NBA mock drafts.

Ware was listed in The Ringer's August edition of the Way-Too-Early 2024 NBA Draft as the No. 21 overall prospect, and showed up in various positions throughout other mocks over the summer.

"Ware was an elite high school recruit who attended Oregon for his freshman season, but he struggled to earn minutes and underwhelmed when he did," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor said. "The 7-footer’s transfer to Indiana will provide him with a dramatically different role, filling the shoes of All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. The hope is that Ware can fulfill his potential as a vertical interior presence by spacing the floor on offense and blocking shots on defense. It all starts with effort, though. Ware needs to play with heart on a nightly basis."

Many have labeled Mgbako as the Hoosiers' prime one-and-done candidate, and Mgbako hasn't ruled it out either on his own.

His combination of athleticism, size, skillset and versatility on the court makes him an intriguing prospect for the next level, and his youth provides a high ceiling and a heap of upside to be molded into an impactful role in the professional ranks – currently listed in most mock drafts as a high second round prospect or late first round selection.

Last year, the Hoosiers hosted the Pro Day on the same day as Hoosier Hysteria, the team's annual year-opening practice event.

But with all 30 teams in attendance, Woodson continues to build and maintain his rapport as a coach who has the tools and development path that helps his best players fulfill their aspirations and reach the next level of professional basketball. His staff not only stresses continuity with their longstanding connections to Indiana basketball during their time as players, but also emphasizes a path to the professional ranks as well.

Ware and Mgbako are potential prime candidates to make that jump this year, but it's also a chance for the entire roster to be seen in a light they may not otherwise have been showcased in.

Players and potential prospects continue to rave about the development strengths and path that Woodson and his staff have established. This is just another key cog in that process.