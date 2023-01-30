With the way that Indiana has been playing, they have earned the right to re-enter the AP Top 25 Poll, landing at the No. 21 spot. They received 250 votes.

Indiana is currently tied for third place with Illinois and Rutgers in the Big Ten.

Indiana is currently one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten as they have rallied off five-straight wins. After their awful 1-4 start in the conference, the Hoosiers now sit at a 6-4 record in the Big Ten, 15-6 overall in the season.

This is Indiana's first appearance in the AP Top 25 since Week 9 of the season as they dropped out of the rankings when they were in the mist of the three-game skid.

Things finally got back on track for Indiana when they defeated Wisconsin on January 14th. Ever sense that game, this Indiana has played a different, more poised level.

It is no question, Indiana has struggled with injuries, but the Hoosiers figured out a way to fight through the adversity they faced.

"Well, guys, when you lose two starters, and I go back to the Iowa game, you lose two starters, it's a shellshock to everybody, and especially when now you've got to depend on the Malik's and CJs and Jalen who has never played at this level a long period of time. And that's where we were," said Woodson a few games back.

"I'm not using it as an excuse. You know, those guys, mentally, we were smacked in the face. When we started to go into the tailspin, the only way to get out of a tailspin, I've always believed this as a coach, you've got to work your way out of it."

"So practice became even harder. And I became more demanding. I wanted more. We needed more, and we responded in the Wisconsin game and it's been a nice carryover to Illinois and now today. That's kind of where we are."

Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has also turned up his level of play as well, which Indiana has benefitted from greatly.

During Indiana’s current five-game winning streak, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 25.4 points, 13.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 4.2 blocks per game.

"I think you're looking at a complete player, man, for four years that has done it at a high level," said Woodson. "I mean, can't a lot of players say they have averaged 18, 19, 20 a game every year in college.

"You add his rebounding, his ability to block shots, his assists, his ability to handle the ball and pushing him to initiate the break, I mean, there's nothing the guy can't do on the basketball floor. He's making his free throws. I mean, he's a beautiful player to watch and he's done -- I'm just glad he's on our ballclub, put it that way."

The Purdue Boilermakers are the only other Big Ten team in the AP Top 25 Poll. They sit at the current No. 1 spot.

Indiana's next opponent is at Maryland Tuesday night.