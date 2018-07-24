The four-star guard also lists offers from UConn, Kansas State and Minnesota among others.

The staff extended an offer to Macduffie School standout James Bouknight this week, according to Rivals.com's Corey Evans.

“I’m looking for a school that’s run and gun that likes to play fast,” he told NYCHoops.net this spring. “And of course, a school that will allow me to play as a freshman.

"I really don’t want to wait [to play.] And I'm looking for a school that gives players a lot of freedom to play freely.”

Bouknight suffered a torn meniscus this winter, and thus did not see the floor for PSA Cardinals on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit this spring and early summer.

However, he made his return during the second July evaluation period at Hoop Group Summer Jam Fest, scoring 33 points including making 6-of-9 tries from three-point range in a narrow loss to Philly Pride.

“It’s feeling better definitely, I’m going to therapy every day,” he told D1Circuit.com. “I’ve been practicing, working hard with Coach.

"I’ve been talking to my high school coach about how I’m feeling, getting better and just trying to come out here and prove myself.”

Bouknight also told D1Circuit he's wide open in his recruitment right now.

Check out some highlights of Bouknight embedded below.