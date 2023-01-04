The 15th ranked Indiana Hoosiers get their season started back up this week when they travel to Iowa for their third Big Ten game of the season on Thursday.

With every team now into full conference play from here on out, you will start to see projected NCAA Tournament brackets start to shape up with a little more accuracy each time.

In Joe Lunardi's latest ESPN 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology, Indiana is currently listed as a fifth seed playing in the East (New York) region.

