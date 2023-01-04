Indiana Basketball: Hoosiers No. 5 Seed in Latest ESPN Bracketology
The 15th ranked Indiana Hoosiers get their season started back up this week when they travel to Iowa for their third Big Ten game of the season on Thursday.
With every team now into full conference play from here on out, you will start to see projected NCAA Tournament brackets start to shape up with a little more accuracy each time.
In Joe Lunardi's latest ESPN 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology, Indiana is currently listed as a fifth seed playing in the East (New York) region.
In this latest Bracketology, it has Indiana playing Iona who is coached by Rick Pitino.
Other Big Ten teams that are currently projected to be in the field include: Purdue (1), Wisconsin (5), Ohio State (7), Illinois (8), Michigan State (10), Maryland (10), Rutgers (11), and Penn State (11).
Opponents that Indiana has face already this year that are in the currently projected in the field include: Kansas (1), Arizona (1), Xavier (4), and North Carolina (6),
Indiana is currently 10-3 on the season with a 1-1 record in the Big Ten.
