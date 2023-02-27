The Hoosiers are currently tied for second place in the Big Ten standings.

Indiana had an up-and-down week. After getting beat at Michigan State 80-65, the Hoosiers turned around and won at Purdue 79-71.

The Indiana basketball program is coming off of a 1-1 record this past week, which resulted in them moving up two spots in AP Top 25, landing at No. 15.

After a three-game losing streak at the start of January, Indiana went on a five game winning streak and have won 10 of their last 13 games. Hoosiers are 5-2 in the month of February thus far and are well-positioned to have the double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament next week.

Indiana had a lot going against them when they traveled to Michigan State last Tuesday. This was the first time that the Spartans hosted a game at the Breslin Center since the mass shootings that took place on campus. Michigan State was also desperate to get a key win to add to their NCAA Torunament resume.

After starting the game extremely hot and composed, the Hoosiers were quickly gassed and Michigan State took over the game and really never looked back. It was one of the rare games that Indiana got punched in the face and did not respond.

"I thought their guards had their way against our guards," Mike Woodson said after the loss. "(Tyson) Walker and (AJ) Hoggard were good -- were great and we couldn't overcome it.

"We have struggled on the road. We have been pretty decent at home but we have struggled on the road coming off of the bench. Like I told them when we broke here, we have to figure that out as we continue this journey because eventually you'll have to go out on the road a win a game."

With the concerns of Indiana having to go on the road for second time last week, especially against in-state rival Purdue, there was not a lot of hope Indiana's road struggles would be fixed. However, Indiana got the job done and was able to defeat Purdue, thus giving them the season sweep against their biggest rival.

With Trayce Jackson-Davis struggling for the majority of the game, it was freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino who carried the Hoosiers with his 35 points. Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway also stepped up with each providing 13 points a piece.

"My shots were falling," Hood-Schifino said after the win. "My teammates were telling me to keep going. It worked out good for me.

"I knew if I had a big-time game I could go down as a big-time Indiana player. It feels good, I'm 2-0 against Purdue, it feels great.

“To come into this hostile environment and get a win, it just says a lot about our players,” Woodson added. “We’ve really been sitting at the top being one of the best teams in the Big Ten since we had the skid, the three-game losing streak…That’s behind us. I try to prepare these guys for every game and Iowa’s next, this game is behind us.”

Purdue remains the top ranked team from the Big Ten staying at No. 5 and the only other team from the conference that is ranked besides the Boilermakers and Indiana is Maryland at No 21. Northwestern received votes as well.

Indiana returns home for the their final two games of the week. The Hoosiers will host Iowa tomorrow night.