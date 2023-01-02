Indiana has been as high as No. 10 in the AP poll this season.

Indiana currently sits at 10-3 on the season which includes 1-1 in Big Ten play.

The Hoosiers moved up one spot from No. 16 to No. 15. Indiana is coming off of back-to-back wins over Elon and Kennesaw State, wrapping up their non-conference schedule.

During a 13-day stretch of no games played, the Indiana basketball moved up in the updated AP Top 25 Rankings.

Indiana wrapped up non-conference play with a 69-55 win over Kennesaw State nine days ago before having a near two-week break from playing games. The Hoosiers will now turn their focus to Iowa on Thursday night to kick start back into Big Ten play for the remainder of the season. The Hawkeyes are currently 0-3 in the Big Ten

Indiana, as of late, has also struggled with the health of their players, mainly seniors Xavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis. With Johnson, it was announced that he is out indefinitely after having foot surgery whereas Jackson-Davis has been out due to precautionary reasons.

With the break that Indiana is currently on, Mike Woodson is hopeful to get Jackson-Davis back fully healthy.

"That's what I'm hoping," said Woodson after the Kennesaw State win. "I'm hoping this break will allow him (Jackson-Davis) to rest a little bit more and he come back ready to go."

With the injuries that Indiana has sustained recently, it has allowed players the opportunity to step up and carry the load, especially Jalen Hood-Schifino, Race Thompson, and Tamar Bates.

The backcourt tandem of Hood-Schifno and Bates has shown they can produce with Xavier Johnson currently out. In the last 7 games, Hood-Schifno is averaging 12.7 points and shooting 44.6% from the field which includes 43.5% from three.

Bates, although not starting, is averaging 11.4 points and shooting 53.8% from the field and 47.2% 3 from three in the last 8 games.

"Well, I mean, guys are going to have to step up," said Woodson. "We're a little shorthanded. Tamar is starting to figure it out. He's done some good things for us throughout the 13 games that we've played. It's just that his minutes now are going to increase because we're going to need him to step up and play and make plays for us."

Race Thompson has started to play the way that many expected him to this year. After a slow start to the year, he is averaging 11.6 points shooting 51.1% which includes 46.2% from three in Indiana's last five games. He is also averaging 8.8 rebounds as well and has been Indiana's best frontcourt player with Jackson-Davis out the last couple of games.

Other Big Ten programs in the top 25 are: Purdue (No. 1), Wisconsin (No. 14), and Ohio State (No. 24).

Indiana's next opponent is at Iowa on Thursday at 9 pm ET.