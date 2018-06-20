Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Indiana ranks among the best schools in the country in first round NBA Draft picks.

That's according to research compiled by Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi, with the Hoosiers sending six different players to the NBA's first round in the last 10 years.

That was good enough to tie with Michigan for 10th most in the country.

IU's representatives date back to 2008, when D.J. White and Eric Gordon were both selected in the first round of that year's draft. Gordon was taken No. 7 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers - White No. 29 overall by the Detroit Pistons.

The Hoosiers had a bit of a lull until 2013, when Victor Oladipo went No. 2 overall to the Orlando Magic and Cody Zeller was chosen No. 4 overall by the then Charlotte Bobcats.

In 2014, Noah Vonleh was chosen No. 9 overall by the Charlotte Hornets, and OG Anunoby was selected at No. 23 by the Toronto Raptors in 2017, rounding out the six selections.

Additionally, Thomas Bryant was selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, initially chosen No. 42 overall by the Utah Jazz before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kentucky leads Bossi's list with 24 first round selections the last 10 years, followed by Duke (15), then Kansas and UNC tied at 12 apiece.

IU will see some of Duke's next first round picks in-person this season when the two programs matchup in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

Sports Illustrated currently projects three Blue Devils to go in the top four of the 2019 NBA Draft, including R.J. Barrett at No. 1, Cameron Reddish at No. 2 and Zion Williamson at No. 4. The publication also slots IU signee Romeo Langford at No. 6 overall.

