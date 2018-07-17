Indiana Athletics on Tuesday morning announced this year's Hoosier Hysteria will take place Saturday, Sept. 29. An official start time will be released at a later date, according to the statement released by the department.

The annual event serves as the official tipoff to the IU men's and women's basketball teams' seasons. Admission is free.

The men's program will begin its second season under head coach Archie Miller, who signed the nation's No. 7 recruiting class and No. 1 recruiting class in the Big Ten this spring. The women's program will begin year five under head coach Teri Moren, who led the Hoosiers to a WNIT Championship last season.

This year's Hoosier Hysteria comes approximately three weeks earlier compared to last season. Last year, Hoosier Hysteria took place on Saturday, October 21.

