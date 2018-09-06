Indiana Athletics on Thursday afternoon announced Hoosier Hysteria will begin at 4 p.m. eastern time on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Admission to the annual event, which serves as the official tipoff for the men's and women's basketball teams' seasons, is free. Those who cannot attend can watch it through BTN Plus, the Big Ten Network's subscription-based streaming service.

The men's program will begin its second season under head coach Archie Miller, who signed the nation's No. 7 recruiting class and No. 1 recruiting class in the Big Ten this spring. The women's program will begin year five under head coach Teri Moren, who led the Hoosiers to a WNIT Championship last season.