Stu Jackson, TheHoosier.com Preview

Three Things To Watch For

1) Phinisee and Green

Even with the occasional freshman mistake, Phinisee overall showed Tuesday that he's capable of making the smart, simple play at point guard. Green, meanwhile, didn't do as well with taking care of the ball and took too many risks in the same position. However, when they're on the floor together, they balance each other out, or at least Green has more freedom to do what makes him special away from the ball. It will be interesting to see how if that continues to play out Friday night.

2) Transition defense

May seem silly with how heavily Indiana is favored, but IU head coach Archie Miller said the transition defense was still a work in progress after the large margin of victory Tuesday night. Indiana will likely build another large lead, but with Marquette and Arkansas looming, it can't afford a second straight game of poor transition defense because it could lead to poor habits being developed in that area.

3) Free throws

Similar to the transition defense, it's something that, while Indiana can afford to get by struggling with it against an inferior team, it will have to get corrected sooner rather than later given the opponents on the horizon. Friday night's game is another chance for Indiana to continue to establish its identity as a team that aspires to attack the basket and draw fouls while also fixing its biggest culprit for missed opportunities to date.

Dylan Sinn, Journal Gazette: Miller's task: Defining roles for his deep team

Indiana is still trying to sort out its rotation and figure out roles for as many players as possible. The Hoosiers have one of their deepest teams in recent memory, with as many as a dozen players potentially getting important minutes as the season goes on.

The big victory over Chicago State did little to make those roles more clearly defined. The Hoosiers had 12 players score points and 14 played, despite guard Aljami Durham and forward Race Thompson missing the game because of injuries. The bench scored 51 of Indiana's 104 points, more than Indiana's reserves scored in any game last season.

“It's hard,” coach Archie Miller said of playing-time decisions. “You want those guys to all have their opportunities. Every guy is at a different stage in terms of where they're at, in terms of learning what we want and how we want to do it.

“None of them are perfect. But the only way they get better is to have their opportunities to do it under fire.”

Ben Portnoy, IDS: Three things to know as IU men's basketball returns to action against Montana State

Montana State Coach and Seymour, Indiana, native Brian Fish brings back most of his important players from last season. The backcourt duo of senior Tyler Hall, who averaged 17.5 points per game, and junior Harald Frey, who averaged 13.1 points per game, should anchor the Bobcats’ scoring.

Hall is also a lethal three-point shooter, having knocked down 99 shots from behind the arc. At 6 feet 5 inches, he’s got the size to matchup with most of IU’s guards.

Expect senior forwards Keljin Blevins, Montana State’s third-leading scorer a year ago with 9.7 points per game, and Sam Neumann to do much of the dirty work on the glass. Though they stand just 6 feet 5 inches and 6 feet 7 inches, respectively, Blevins and Neumann both averaged at least 4.5 rebounds per game last year.

An upperclassmen-heavy team, the junior college additions of junior guards Ladan Ricketts and Russell Daniels should also sure up the Bobcat’s rotation behind Hall and Frey.

Mike Miller, Herald Times: Phinisee, Green to play together at times in IU backcourt

At times, Indiana will have two point guards on the floor.

It’s one of the many lineup combinations Archie Miller plans to try as the first month of the season unfolds.

Freshman Rob Phinisee and junior Devonte Green shared the backcourt during three segments inside of Tuesday’s season-opening blowout of Chicago State, with Phinisee manning the point and Green playing off the ball. Right now, it’s part wrinkle and part necessity, a look Miller will look to deploy fairly often as the season begins.

“Quite frankly, that will happen a lot here early in the year,” Miller said. “It will be something that we’ll definitely try to work out where those two guys can play, because you have two pretty good ball handlers.”

Indeed, Phinisee and Green give IU two creators capable of penetrating defenses and attacking off the dribble. That’s part of the intrigue in playing the two together. Another part is simply sheer necessity.

With Al Durham nursing an injury at the moment, Indiana is short on true guards not named Romeo Langford. To spell Langford, or even just show a different look, Phinisee and Green will be paired together.

