Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-25 19:00:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana Basketball: Get To Know 2021 Forward Caleb Furst

Zbnrhitshxefxqlbtvvp
2021 forward Caleb Furst.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30GRAND RAPIDS, MI. -- Among a talented group of in-state 2021 prospects, Blackrock Christian forward Caleb Furst's name sits right around the top.If you ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}