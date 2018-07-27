Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-27 11:43:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana Basketball: Friday Updates From July Eval Period No. 3

Cxddwbq3hu6iez215tlm
2020 guard Anthony Leal.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Stu Jackson
TheHoosier.com Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson is in Las Vegas for the third July evaluation period where several IU recruiting targets are expected to be in action.Click...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}