Indiana Basketball: FORUM Tip-Off Schedule Set
The annual FORUM Tip-Off Classic will once again feature a handful of IU targets this winter.
Hosted at Southport Fieldhouse on Dec. 8, 12 different teams will be in-action between noon at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Here's a look at the top matchups featuring IU targets.
This year's FORUM Tip-Off Classic is loaded as always with #iubb targets. Set for Dec. 8, tickets will be $10 for general admission and $5 for students. pic.twitter.com/ECNJ5l4wgF— Jordan Wells (@JWellsTH) August 21, 2018
3:20 p.m. ET - Brownsburg vs. New Castle
Notes: Brownsburg's Thomas - a 2021 wing that already holds an offer from Butler - matches up with 2019 three-star Mason Gillis, who is committed to Purdue.
Thomas has already visited Bloomington a handful of times, including for Archie Miller's team camp this summer.
The rising sophomore averaged 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a freshman, helping Brownsburg to a 20-5 overall record. Also as a freshman, he placed third in the state track meet in the long jump with a mark of 23-2 1/4.
5:00 p.m. ET - Hamilton Southeastern vs. Culver Academy
Notes: Galloway holds early offers from Michigan State, Iowa and Nebraska among others. He visited IU on Dec. 18, 2017 for the home game against Fort Wayne.
The 2019 four-star averaged 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a sophomore, leading Culver Academies to a 23-6 overall record and the state's Class AAA state title.
6:40 p.m. ET - Cathedral vs. Zionsville
Notes: Franklin has official visits set up to IU (Aug. 25) and Purdue (Sept. 1), while also including Xavier in his final three.
A decision will likely come shortly after those trips. Cathedral will face Zionsville and Isaiah Thompson, who's committed to Purdue.
Averaged 23.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, helping Cathedral to a 19-5 overall record and earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors.
8:30 p.m. ET - Center Grove vs. La Lumiere
Notes: The feature matchup of the day is the top two targets on our 2019 hot board in Brooks and Jackson-Davis.
La Lumiere also features five-star big man Isaiah Stewart, who lists the Hoosiers in his top ten schools.
Jackson-Davis averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY. He cut his list to a top six including UCLA, Iowa, Wake Forest, IU, Michigan State and Purdue, with official visits set to the first five this fall.
Brooks averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Fort Wayne North Side as a junior before transferring to La Lumiere. He included IU, Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan, UCLA, Michigan State, Texas, Georgetown, Iowa and Purdue in a top ten list this June.
----
