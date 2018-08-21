Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! The annual FORUM Tip-Off Classic will once again feature a handful of IU targets this winter. Hosted at Southport Fieldhouse on Dec. 8, 12 different teams will be in-action between noon at 8:30 p.m. ET. Here's a look at the top matchups featuring IU targets.



This year's FORUM Tip-Off Classic is loaded as always with #iubb targets. Set for Dec. 8, tickets will be $10 for general admission and $5 for students. pic.twitter.com/ECNJ5l4wgF — Jordan Wells (@JWellsTH) August 21, 2018

3:20 p.m. ET - Brownsburg vs. New Castle

Notes: Brownsburg's Thomas - a 2021 wing that already holds an offer from Butler - matches up with 2019 three-star Mason Gillis, who is committed to Purdue. Thomas has already visited Bloomington a handful of times, including for Archie Miller's team camp this summer. The rising sophomore averaged 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a freshman, helping Brownsburg to a 20-5 overall record. Also as a freshman, he placed third in the state track meet in the long jump with a mark of 23-2 1/4.

5:00 p.m. ET - Hamilton Southeastern vs. Culver Academy

Notes: Galloway holds early offers from Michigan State, Iowa and Nebraska among others. He visited IU on Dec. 18, 2017 for the home game against Fort Wayne. The 2019 four-star averaged 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a sophomore, leading Culver Academies to a 23-6 overall record and the state's Class AAA state title.

6:40 p.m. ET - Cathedral vs. Zionsville

Notes: Franklin has official visits set up to IU (Aug. 25) and Purdue (Sept. 1), while also including Xavier in his final three. A decision will likely come shortly after those trips. Cathedral will face Zionsville and Isaiah Thompson, who's committed to Purdue. Averaged 23.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, helping Cathedral to a 19-5 overall record and earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors.

8:30 p.m. ET - Center Grove vs. La Lumiere