One of the top players in the class of 2019 is considering IU among his final list of schools.

La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere five-star forward Isaiah Stewart released his list of top 10 schools on Wednesday night, he told Rivals, which included Indiana in the mix alongside Duke, Villanova, Michigan State, Texas, Louisville, Syracuse, Washington, Georgetown and Notre Dame.

“I choose these 10 schools because I felt they fit me the best and I can see myself there,” he told Rivals.com's Corey Evans. “After [Nike] Peach Jam, USA Basketball is coming up so that’s my main focus besides the list as of right now.

"I’ll cut it again after July and start planning my officials.”