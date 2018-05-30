Indiana Basketball: Five-Star Forward Isaiah Stewart Includes IU In Top 10
One of the top players in the class of 2019 is considering IU among his final list of schools.
La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere five-star forward Isaiah Stewart released his list of top 10 schools on Wednesday night, he told Rivals, which included Indiana in the mix alongside Duke, Villanova, Michigan State, Texas, Louisville, Syracuse, Washington, Georgetown and Notre Dame.
“I choose these 10 schools because I felt they fit me the best and I can see myself there,” he told Rivals.com's Corey Evans. “After [Nike] Peach Jam, USA Basketball is coming up so that’s my main focus besides the list as of right now.
"I’ll cut it again after July and start planning my officials.”
"It's about the best fit," he told TheHoosier.com recently. "I want to go somewhere where I can develop and grow, be coached and get better.
"Somewhere I can flourish at."
Stewart communicates with former IU standout Thomas Bryant on a regular basis, giving IU a unique connection in the recruitment, even though Bryant didn't play for new head coach Archie Miller.
Both big men are from Rochester, New York, and keep up with each other's progress.
"He's helping me out," Stewart said of Bryant. "He helps me with recruiting.
"If I have any questions, I always shoot him a text. If things are getting hard, or frustrating, he's always a guy I can count on."
Stewart averaged 20.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for La Lumiere as a junior, helping them to a 23-4 overall record. Additionally, he's averaging 17.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game for City Rocks on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit this spring and summer.
