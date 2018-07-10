Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Should the Hoosiers be ranked in way-too-early Top 25 polls? It depends on which publication you read, which has been a fun debate recently among fans.

The consensus range seems to list IU anywhere from just inside the Top 25 to just outside the cutoff.

For example, CBS ranked the Hoosiers right at No. 25 this June.

"Archie Miller is returning five of the top seven scorers from a team that got better as the season progressed -- and adding a top-10 recruiting class to the mix highlighted by Indiana high school legend Romeo Langford," CBS wrote. "If he's a star the way so many project, the Hoosiers should be back in the NCAA Tournament in 2019 for the first time since 2016."

However, IU did not make ESPN's cutoff. Myron Medcalf wrote in with why this week.

"Is a team that lost to Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten tournament worthy of a top-25 spot after adding a five-star phenom? Maybe," Medcalf said. "But the Hoosiers made just 32 percent of their 3-pointers and 66 percent of their free throws, major problems for an offensive unit that finished in the 90s in efficiency.

"Langford is a star. He changes the dynamic of this program. The Hoosiers, however, might need some time to develop chemistry and commence the critical work on some of their glaring offensive challenges."

Medcalf was still complimentary of IU head coach Archie Miller - he suggests it might just take a little more time for the program to jump back into the rankings.

"We all know Archie Miller can coach," Medcalf wrote. "In 2014, he led Dayton, a blue-collar squad, to the Elite Eight.

"Langford's arrival closes the talent gap and changes expectations about the Hoosiers. Now, Miller has a squad that will be led by a player who might vie for the No. 1 slot in next summer's NBA draft."

NBC slots Indiana at No. 28 in their poll, checking in the "five that just missed" category.

