As if expectations weren't high enough already for the Indiana men's basketball program this upcoming season, early NCAA tournament projections have taken those anticipations one step further.

Earlier this week, the Hoosiers appeared in Field of 64 projections from both ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm. Lunardi pegged IU as a No. 9 seed facing No. 8 Xavier in the East region, while Palm slotted IU as a No. 7 seed facing No. 2 Nevada in the West.

Lunardi's June 5 bracketology is his second published since the conclusion of the 2018 NCAA tournament. He did not include the Hoosiers in his first edition published April 24, but transfers, NBA Draft decisions and recruiting commitments in the six weeks since changed the outlooks of several teams - namely the return of forward Juwan Morgan for his senior season, the signing of five-star guard and Rivals' No. 6 player nationally Romeo Langford and the addition of grad transfer forward Evan Fitzner for Indiana.

Indiana is one of eight Big Ten teams Lunardi expects to get an NCAA tournament bid in 2018-19. Nebraska (No. seed 9), Ohio State (6), Michigan (4), Michigan State (2), Wisconsin (11), Maryland (10), Purdue (6) rounded out conference representation in Lunardi's projections.

Meanwhile, Palm's June 5 bracketology is his first published since the conclusion of the 2018 NCAA tournament. Palm is slightly less bullish about the number of Big Ten teams making the field, with Indiana being one of six league teams to get a bid. He includes Maryland (9), Wisconsin (8), Michigan (4), Purdue (6) and Michigan State (3) in his projections. Palm has Nebraska on the outside looking in, earning a No. 12 seed but playing in a First Four play-in game.

It's important to note that selection Sunday is still nine months away and the regular season doesn't tip off for another three months. But the projections are yet another example of the elevated expectations for Indiana both locally and nationally this winter.