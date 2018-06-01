Indiana Basketball: Duke To Host IU In Big Ten-ACC Challenge On Nov. 27
The Indiana men's basketball program confirmed Friday morning that it will travel to Duke for the 2018 Big Ten-ACC Challenge. The Blue Devils will host the Hoosiers on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Tipoff time and TV designation will be announced at a later date, though the release stated ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event, and all games will also be available to stream via the ESPN app.
Friday's announcement means Indiana and Duke will face off for the third time in four years. Overall, it's the fifth meeting between the two schools in this event.
Last year, No. 1 Duke pulled away late in a 91-81 victory in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Blue Devils also defeated the Hoosiers in Durham, 94-74, in December 2015. Duke leads the series 6-3 and is 17-2 in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, while Indiana is 7-10.
The complete ACC/Big Ten Challenge Schedule:
Monday, Nov. 26
Minnesota at Boston College
Nebraska at Clemson
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Illinois at Notre Dame
Indiana at Duke
Michigan State at Louisville
Pitt at Iowa
Virginia Tech at Penn State
NC State at Wisconsin
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Purdue at Florida State
Rutgers at Miami
North Carolina at Michigan
Virginia at Maryland
Georgia Tech at Northwestern
Syracuse at Ohio State
----
