BORDEN, Ind. -- IU guard Devonte Green has had inconsistent swings in his play over the course of his first two years in Bloomington.

However, that steps are being taken this offseason to stabilize that heading into his junior season.

"I thought, with our six-month program in the spring, he was as consistent as any (IU player)," IU head coach Archie Miller said at On The Road With The Hoosiers at Huber's Orchard and Winery May 30. "He focused a lot on his shooting the ball in the spring and he really improved."

When given extended minutes as a sophomore, Green rewarded his coach on the court.

He collected 67 assists to just 36 turnovers - a ratio of nearly 2.0 - when he played at least 25 minutes, according to collegebasketballreference.com.

That same ratio stood at 44 to 23 after IU's win at Rutgers Feb. 5, the first of seven consecutive starts Green would make to close out the season.

Green shot 60.7 percent from the field through the first four games of that stretch, including 69.2 percent from 3-point range.

However, he also struggled over the final three at 5 for 18 from the floor and 1 for 7 from 3-point range. Additionally, outside of the first two games of that stretch, he alternated between positive and negative assist to turnover ratios.

"He showed glimpses at times where he can really be one of the better guards in the league at times for how he did things," Miller said. "I thought toward the end of the season, he was our most consistent ball-handling guard, but he took a step back when the season ended and we got him to our spring program.

"I thought, in our conversations, he’s starting to take his game a little bit more serious. He’s starting to take the approach of (having) his own individual pride in what he is and how he does it and go up a level."

Miller told the Crowd at Huber's the individual pride came down to asking Green how good he really want to be and How much he want to invest in himself. Relying on raw talent and the same routine can only get a player so far. People can prod and plead to him, but it's up to him to realize he's going to have to give more to his game and give more on his own otherwise he won't get any further in his development.

Green has answered those questions so far, and Miller went so far as to say Green has shot the ball as well as any guard Miller has been around at IU besides James Blackmon Jr. in Miller's first few weeks on the job last spring.

Now it's up to Green to keep developing.

"We're ready to get started with him," Miller said.