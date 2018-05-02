TheHoosier.com has one last look back at the commitment and wraps up all our content for readers, which is listed below.

Indiana added a massive commitment to its 2018 class on Monday night when New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford pledged to the Hoosiers.

Stu Jackson had a feature including Romeo's quotes from the ceremony on why he picked the Hoosiers - LINK

Jordan Wells spoke one-on-one with Langford's father, Tim, to get some behind the scenes answers on how the recruitment played out - LINK

We look at a timeline of Langford's recruitment, from his IU offer in Sept. 2015 to his April 2018 announcement - LINK

Stu Jackson spoke with longtime IU beat writer Terry Hutchens for perspective on the commitment - LINK

NBA players, college All-Americans and national sportscasters all had something to say about Langford's commitment. We rounded up those tweets and more - LINK

We also rounded up all the top stories from other publications on the ceremony - LINK

Galen Clavio joined the podcast to give some perspective on the decision - LINK

Also, Jim Reamer joined the podcast to break down Langford's game from a coaching standpoint - LINK

Stu Jackson took a stab at next year's starting five with Langford now in the mix - LINK

Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi analyzed the commitment and IU's 2018 class as a whole - LINK

Stu Jackson spoke with Josh Cook of the News And Tribune for perspective and stories on what it was like to cover Langford over the years - LINK

Langford is the highest-rated commit for IU since Eric Gordon - LINK

Jordan Wells narrated a video breaking down Langford's game, followed by highlights of several games from his senior season - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.