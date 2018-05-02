Indiana Basketball Commitment Recap: Romeo Langford To IU
Indiana added a massive commitment to its 2018 class on Monday night when New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford pledged to the Hoosiers.
TheHoosier.com has one last look back at the commitment and wraps up all our content for readers, which is listed below.
Stu Jackson had a feature including Romeo's quotes from the ceremony on why he picked the Hoosiers - LINK
Jordan Wells spoke one-on-one with Langford's father, Tim, to get some behind the scenes answers on how the recruitment played out - LINK
We look at a timeline of Langford's recruitment, from his IU offer in Sept. 2015 to his April 2018 announcement - LINK
Stu Jackson spoke with longtime IU beat writer Terry Hutchens for perspective on the commitment - LINK
NBA players, college All-Americans and national sportscasters all had something to say about Langford's commitment. We rounded up those tweets and more - LINK
We also rounded up all the top stories from other publications on the ceremony - LINK
Galen Clavio joined the podcast to give some perspective on the decision - LINK
Also, Jim Reamer joined the podcast to break down Langford's game from a coaching standpoint - LINK
Stu Jackson took a stab at next year's starting five with Langford now in the mix - LINK
Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi analyzed the commitment and IU's 2018 class as a whole - LINK
Stu Jackson spoke with Josh Cook of the News And Tribune for perspective and stories on what it was like to cover Langford over the years - LINK
Langford is the highest-rated commit for IU since Eric Gordon - LINK
Jordan Wells narrated a video breaking down Langford's game, followed by highlights of several games from his senior season - LINK
