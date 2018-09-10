IU head coach is entering his second season in Bloomington. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

De'Ron Davis Update

One of the main questions on the minds of IU fans this offseason is the progress of big man De'Ron Davis. The junior forward had started 15 games for the Hoosiers last season before undergoing surgery for a torn achilles on Jan. 15. He had averaged 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per tilt early in the year. "De'Ron tore his achilles basically in the first of January and from that point forward he's had the long road back of recovery and rehab," Miller said. "He was here all summer trying to get himself back the best he can. "I'm a little surprised right now that he's doing as much as he is - he hasn't been cleared for contact, but he is participating in our team workouts at 60-70 percent of the activities. Which is good. "The big thing for him right now is to get confident in running and cutting and jumping. We won't really understand how quick he can be and how he can help us until his conditioning level gets back. When you're at that size and that injury, not being able to do much, the big thing is his conditioning level. "We're going to take it really slow and be smart with him. Once you're in shape, that's the best chance you have of really being yourself. If you're fighting against conditioning, injuries and some other things can step in."

Coaching Romeo Langford