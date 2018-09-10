Indiana Basketball: Archie Miller Joins Jon Rothstein Podcast
This week IU head coach Archie Miller joined Jon Rothstein's podcast to talk offseason progress with the team and more.
Check out a few of the highlights plus the full podcast linked below.
De'Ron Davis Update
One of the main questions on the minds of IU fans this offseason is the progress of big man De'Ron Davis.
The junior forward had started 15 games for the Hoosiers last season before undergoing surgery for a torn achilles on Jan. 15.
He had averaged 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per tilt early in the year.
"De'Ron tore his achilles basically in the first of January and from that point forward he's had the long road back of recovery and rehab," Miller said. "He was here all summer trying to get himself back the best he can.
"I'm a little surprised right now that he's doing as much as he is - he hasn't been cleared for contact, but he is participating in our team workouts at 60-70 percent of the activities. Which is good.
"The big thing for him right now is to get confident in running and cutting and jumping. We won't really understand how quick he can be and how he can help us until his conditioning level gets back. When you're at that size and that injury, not being able to do much, the big thing is his conditioning level.
"We're going to take it really slow and be smart with him. Once you're in shape, that's the best chance you have of really being yourself. If you're fighting against conditioning, injuries and some other things can step in."
Coaching Romeo Langford
The crown jewel of Miller's 2018 recruiting class - ranked as the No. 7 group nationally by Rivals.com - was five-star guard Romeo Langford.
The No. 6 prospect nationally should inject instant scoring and defensive potential into IU's starting lineup, and has the potential to earn first team All-Big Ten honors from Day 1.
"He's extremely gifted athletically," Miller said. "He's got great size at the guard spot at 6-6, 215 pounds.
"He's got a tremendous glide to him in terms of north and south. He's smooth, rim-to-rim, finishing and getting fouled is something he's done really well.
"What we're doing is trying to teach him the college game as early as we possibly can. The competition level, playing defense, the physicality of the game will change for all freshmen, and he's no different in that realm. Coaching him the right way, the same way as we have always coached our guys and just trying to put a premium on his development. Letting him know that he can make mistakes - he's going to make mistakes, and it's okay, he doesn't have to be perfect.
"He's got a great personality about him. He's enjoying his time here this fall, in terms of working and getting better, and we're excited about him like we are all our guys."
**For more Miller quotes, including notes on the rest of IU's freshmen class, click here for the full podcast**
