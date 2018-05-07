"Romeo absolutely fits the profile of who you would want to represent the Indiana University men's basketball program as a person, an athlete and as a student," IU head coach Archie Miller said in a release. "He has a team-first mindset and brings great size to a position of need for us and makes the game look effortless. "He can score in any situation. He can shoot over defenders and is relentless in attacking the rim. He has great vision and is a willing passer who makes others better. As a defender with a 6-10 ½ wingspan, he plays with great poise and discipline. "He's not afraid to challenge shots on the perimeter and will only get better as he embraces a strength program that will help him attain his goal of playing at the next level."

Miller also commented on grad transfer Evan Fitzner, who committed to the Hoosiers after a visit last week over interest from Santa Barbara, Rutgers and Utah among others. "Evan is an experienced player who will have the ability to help us because he helps our team become older," Miller said. "He is a career 40 percent plus shooter from three-point range and is someone we are going to look for to stretch the floor with his range. "He's a physical presence who brings much needed depth to our frontcourt and his skillset gives us versatility that will be invaluable. The overall experience he gained at the high level he played over the last three years will be a tremendous asset to our program." The additions of Fitzner and Langford means IU's roster is full for the 2018-19 season, pending any additional attrition. They join a recruiting class that included 4 additional four-star recruits, making up the No. 7 recruiting class nationally and the top group in the Big Ten.