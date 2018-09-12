Indiana Basketball Announces Mini-Season Ticket Packages For 2018-19
Indiana men's basketball on Tuesday announced mini-season ticket packages are on sale for games which overlap with holiday breaks for IU students this upcoming season.
The IU ticket office has full details on what each package offers below below:
Tickets are now on sale for men's basketball games in which IU students are on break from campus this season and fans have the opportunity to purchase seats for as many as six games and as few as three contests.
The Hoosiers have been mentioned in several preseason polls an boast one of the top recruiting classes in the country.
The package includes two games prior to Thanksgiving (Nov. 20 vs. UT Arlington and Nov. 23 vs. UC Davis), two before Christmas (Dec. 19 vs. Central Arkansas and Dec. 22 vs. Jacksonville) and two Big Ten contests (January 3 vs. Illinois and March 10 vs. Rutgers).
There will be a limit of eight (8) main level seats per account. All seats will be assigned using the IU Athletics Priority Point Policy.
A maximum of four (4) seats will be assigned together on the first allocation pass of main level seats.
Priority deadline is October 19. To order Text MINISERIES TO 812-855-4006 or visit IUHooisers.com.
Full Six-Game Package
PRICE: $276 - Main Level; $174 - Balcony; $120 - IU Student
PRIORITY DEADLINE: October 19, 2018
This package includes all of the following games:
Nov. 20 - UT-Arlington
Nov. 23 - UC Davis
Dec. 19 - Central Arkansas
Dec. 22 - Jacksonville
Jan. 3 - Illinois
Mar. 10 – Rutgers
Three -Game Package
PRICE: $138 - Main Level; $87 - Balcony; $60 - IU Student
PRIORITY DEADLINE: October 19, 2018
Create your own package!
Pick two (2) of the following:
Nov. 20 - UT-Arlington
Nov. 23 - UC Davis
Dec. 19 - Central Arkansas
Dec. 22 – Jacksonville
Pick one (1) of the following:
Jan. 3 – Illinois
Mar. 10 - Rutgers
----
