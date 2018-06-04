Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Indiana continues to make some noise in "way too early" preseason rankings.

Andy Katz's "Power 36" was released on NCAA.com on Monday, looking ahead to where some college programs rank as of today following all the potential early-entry exits to the NBA.

Archie Miller and IU check in at No. 22 on his list.

"The Hoosiers were a few wins away from turning a rebuilding season into an NCAA tournament appearance last season," Katz wrote. "The starting five has some star power in Romeo Langford, whose decision to come to Bloomington was celebrated all over the state.

"Juwan Morgan was one of the most improved players in the Big Ten last season. De’Ron Davis inside, Devonte Green at the point and swingman Justin Smith give the Hoosiers plenty of pop.

"The players seem to have all bought into Archie Miller’s desire to defend at a high level."

The Big Ten's top team was Michigan State at No. 15, followed by Nebraska at No. 16, Michigan at No. 17 and Purdue at No. 20 as programs who ranked ahead of IU.

Wisconsin (No. 25) and Minnesota (No. 26) round out the Big Ten's entries, giving the league seven teams in the top 36.

"I have no issues grouping these Big Ten teams all together in the middle of the poll," Katz included in his Michigan ranking. "They all have the potential to win the Big Ten."

IU was also included at No. 25 in CBS's rankings released on May 31.

"Archie Miller is returning five of the top seven scorers from a team that got better as the season progressed -- and adding a top-10 recruiting class to the mix highlighted by Indiana high school legend Romeo Langford," CBS wrote. "If he's a star the way so many project, the Hoosiers should be back in the NCAA Tournament in 2019 for the first time since 2016."

