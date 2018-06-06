BORDEN, Ind. -- Amidst all the preseason hype surrounding IU men's basketball, Indiana Athletics Director Fred Glass isn't setting specific preseason expectations for the program.

"I really don't like to set expectations in advance," Glass said at the On The Road With The Hoosiers event at Huber's Orchard and Winery May 30. "I think that's really unfair in a lot of ways. You have to see how the season goes, where you might go with injuries. I think it's a little bit of a cop-out for administrators to set a litmus test or define expectations in advance."

Hauling in Rivals' No. 7 recruiting class nationally and No. 1 recruiting class in the Big Ten - headlined by five-star New Albany (Ind.) guard and Rivals' No. 6 player nationally Romeo Langford - quickly elevated Indiana's perception and expectations across the country, with the Hoosiers have popped up in several "way too early" preseason Top 25 rankings from several publications.

NBC Sports' Rob Dauster has Indiana on the outside looking in at No. 28, grouped with Xavier, Maryland, Purdue and Florida as "The Five That Just Missed."

Although ESPN's Myrod Medcalf excluded the Hoosiers from his most recent preseason Top 25, NCAA.com's Andy Katz pegged them at No. 22 in his first "Power 36" rankings released this week.

From a Big Ten standpoint, BTN.com senior editor Brent Yarina projects Indiana to finish fifth in the conference between Wisconsin (4), Michigan State (3), Nebraska (2) and Michigan (1).

When the coaching change was made in the spring of 2017, Glass said the expectations for the program are to perennially contend for and win multiple Big Ten championships, regularly go deep in the NCAA tournament, and win our next national championship—and more after that.

He remains optimistic IU will continue to move toward those goals under Miller.

"I think we'll compete for a Big Ten championship and I hope we are in the NCAA tournament," Glass said. "I think Year Two will be a big move for us."